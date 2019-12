View this post on Instagram

2 years ago today, Kensington Palace called my phone, out of the blue, whilst i was sitting in a hospital waiting room, waiting for a family member to wake up after a 10 hour brain surgery, to ask if I would be interested in doing a project together. Two weeks later, i was shooting the official engagement portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The next year, I was shooting the official wedding portraits at Windsor castle. This is an outtake from the Rose garden where we were given 3 minutes to take some informal pictures of the happy couple after the wedding reception. Happy memories! X p.s. the family member is doing great!