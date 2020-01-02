Kokteilis
Viena no pasaulē populārākajām supermodelēm – Ešlija Grema pagājušā gada augustā paziņoja, ka viņa un viņas mīļotais vīrs Džastins Ervins pirmo reizi kļūs par vecākiem.

Ešlija un Džastins bija nosvinējuši devīto kāzu gadadienu un šajā priecīgajā notikumā nolēma dalīties ar saviem faniem. Toreiz Ešlija savā Instagram kontā nopublicēja īsu video, pierakstot tam klāt, ka pavisam drīz viņu ģimene kļūs par vienu cilvēku kuplāka.

Tagad Ešlija sociālajos tīklos padalījusies ar ļoti atklātām fotogrāfijām – tajās viņa redzama pavisam kaila. Pozējot vienā no fotogrāfijām viņa ir izliekusies uz aizmuguri, demonstrējot savu grūtnieces vēderiņu, bet otrā fotogrāfijā viņa līdzīgā pozā atrodas uz krēsla.

Šīs fotogrāfijas izraisījušas vētrainas diskusijas – daži no faniem viņu paslavējuši par drosmi un atklātajām bildēm, bet citi norādījuši, ka ar tādiem attēliem dalīties publiski nevajadzētu, jo, pirmkārt, viņa ir mazuļa gaidībās, otrkārt, fotogrāfijās esot redzams Ešlijas briesmīgais celulīts.

Atgādināsim, ka Ešlija ir viena no tām modelēm, kas iedvesmo citas sievietes visā pasaulē būt dabiskām un nebaidīties no saviem trūkumiem, kas patiesībā nemaz nav trūkumi!

