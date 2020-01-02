Viena no pasaulē populārākajām supermodelēm – Ešlija Grema pagājušā gada augustā paziņoja, ka viņa un viņas mīļotais vīrs Džastins Ervins pirmo reizi kļūs par vecākiem.
Ešlija un Džastins bija nosvinējuši devīto kāzu gadadienu un šajā priecīgajā notikumā nolēma dalīties ar saviem faniem. Toreiz Ešlija savā Instagram kontā nopublicēja īsu video, pierakstot tam klāt, ka pavisam drīz viņu ģimene kļūs par vienu cilvēku kuplāka.
Tagad Ešlija sociālajos tīklos padalījusies ar ļoti atklātām fotogrāfijām – tajās viņa redzama pavisam kaila. Pozējot vienā no fotogrāfijām viņa ir izliekusies uz aizmuguri, demonstrējot savu grūtnieces vēderiņu, bet otrā fotogrāfijā viņa līdzīgā pozā atrodas uz krēsla.
Šīs fotogrāfijas izraisījušas vētrainas diskusijas – daži no faniem viņu paslavējuši par drosmi un atklātajām bildēm, bet citi norādījuši, ka ar tādiem attēliem dalīties publiski nevajadzētu, jo, pirmkārt, viņa ir mazuļa gaidībās, otrkārt, fotogrāfijās esot redzams Ešlijas briesmīgais celulīts.
Atgādināsim, ka Ešlija ir viena no tām modelēm, kas iedvesmo citas sievietes visā pasaulē būt dabiskām un nebaidīties no saviem trūkumiem, kas patiesībā nemaz nav trūkumi!
View this post on Instagram
It‘s crazy to think of all that has happened since 2010, the year I married the love of my life. There is so much to be grateful for from Pretty Big Deal to Fearless to walking in the Tommy x Zendaya show 7 months pregnant to the cover of US Vogue with my son, along with a photo in my husbands arms, in this year alone! With every new exciting door has come growth and challenges, incredible opportunities and immense appreciation. As I step into my most exciting chapter of my life I am overwhelmed with gratitude and love. Justin and I cannot wait to be parents and we are thankful for the love and the support around us. If we could have dreamed of what our lives could have been we would’ve fallen short of how much is truly in store for us. In this new decade, I encourage you to love hard and dream big, live in the moment and appreciate the journey because the best is truly yet to come. 📸 @cassblackbird
View this post on Instagram