FOTO: princis Viljams, Keita Midltone un rakstniece Mērija Berija bezpajumtnieku centrā sarīko svētkus0

9:51, 1. decembris 2019
Keita Midltone un princis Viljams iesvētī jauno pētniecības kuģi &#34;Deivids Atenboro&#34;.
Foto: AFP/ SCANPIX/ LETA

37 gadus vecā Keita Midltone un princis Viljams paviesojušies TV šovā. Pāris kopā ar leģendāro kulinārijas rakstnieci Mēriju Beriju pagatavojuši svētku maltīti.

Keita, princis Viljams un Mērija sākumā TV šovā pagatavoja dažādus ēdienus, bet pēc tam visi kopā devās uz bezpajumtnieku centru Londonā, kas tiek uzskatīts par vienu no lielākajiem un modernākajiem šāda veidā centriem visā Lielbritānijā.

“Aicinām piebiedroties Kembridžas hercogiem un rakstniecei Mērijai Berijai sarīkot svētkus visiem tiem cilvēkiem, kuri Ziemassvētkus pavadīs, palīdzot citiem,” – šāds paziņojums bija lasāms sociālajā vietnē Instagram Kensingtonas pils kontā.

Televīzijas šova “Karaliskie Ziemassvētki ar Beriju” ēterā būs skatāms BBC kanālā, 16.decembrī.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food 🎄 to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period. Swipe 👉 for a taster of what to expect from 📺 A Berry Royal Christmas… 1. The Duke, Duchess and Mary, along with some very special guests including @nadiyajhussain host a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. 2. At @rhswisley Mary joins The Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children. 3. The Duke and Mary visit @passagecharity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people, which has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services. 4. At The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by @actiononaddiction to provide a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction, The Duchess and Mary meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity. #ABerryRoyalChristmas | Monday 16th December | 8:30pm | @BBCOne Photos 📷 by @mattporteous / Kensington Palace

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

